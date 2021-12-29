Multibagger stocks: Despite the world reeling under the heat of Covi-19 pandemic, Indian equity market climbed record high giving a good number of multibagger stocks in 2021. Interestingly, this rally in the stock market was participatory as the list of multibagger stocks in India includes some penny stocks too. Tata Teleservices share is one such multibagger penny stock that surged from ₹2.75 to ₹178.30 per share levels, appreciating to the tune of near 65 times in near one year time.

Tata Teleservices share price history

In last one week, this multibagger penny stock has risen from around ₹162 to ₹178.30, logging near 10 per cent rise in this period. In last one month, Tata Teleservices share price has appreciated from ₹107.20 to ₹178.30, registering near 66 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last 6 months, Tata Teleservices share surged from ₹40.50 to ₹178.30 apiece levels, soaring around 340 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹7.85 to ₹178.30 per share levels, logging around 2200 per cent rise in this period.

However, if we look at the close price of this multibagger stock on 16th October 2020, this penny stock has risen from ₹2.75 to ₹178.30 levels — appreciating around 6400 per cent in this near one year period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Tata Teleservices share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.10 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.66 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Tata Teleservices shares 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.40 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock exactly one year ago and had remained invested in it till day, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹23 lakh today.

However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock on 16th October 2020 buying one share at ₹2.75, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹65 lakh today.

