Taking cue from Tata Teleservices share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.10 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.66 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Tata Teleservices shares 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.40 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock exactly one year ago and had remained invested in it till day, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹23 lakh today.

