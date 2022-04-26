2.9 to 112.85: Penny stock turns multibagger. Gives 3765% return this year

In last one week, Kaiser Corporation share price has risen from ₹92.95 to ₹112.85 per share levels, appreciating around 21.50 per cent in this period. In last one week, this multibagger stock has hit upper circuit on all 5 sessions as well. In last one month, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹45 to ₹112.85 levels, logging near 150 per cent in this time. In year-to-date time, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹2.92 to ₹112.85 per share levels, clocking around 3,765 per cent rise in 2021.

