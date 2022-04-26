2.9 to 112.85: Penny stock turns multibagger. Gives 3765% return this year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.50 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Kaiser Corporation share price has been skyrocketing in the market rebound post-Covid second wave sell-off. The penny stock has went on to become one of the fastest multibagger stocks in 2022. In year-to-date time, this multibagger stock has risen around 3765 per cent, delivering whopping return to its shareholders. It is one of those rate multibagger penny stocks, which has been continuously rising without any hiccup or consolidation.
In last one week, Kaiser Corporation share price has risen from ₹92.95 to ₹112.85 per share levels, appreciating around 21.50 per cent in this period. In last one week, this multibagger stock has hit upper circuit on all 5 sessions as well. In last one month, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹45 to ₹112.85 levels, logging near 150 per cent in this time. In year-to-date time, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹2.92 to ₹112.85 per share levels, clocking around 3,765 per cent rise in 2021.
Impact on investment
If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.50 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock at the beginning of new year buying Kaiser Corporation shares at ₹2.92 apiece levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹38.65 lakh today.
Current market capital of Kaiser Corporation shares is ₹593 crore and is current trade volume is 12,888 that is less than 50 per cent of its last 20 days average volume of 28,051.