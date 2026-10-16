Oberoi Realty Q2 results, dividend 2026: Check amount, record date, yield, history, stock returns

Real estate developer Oberoi Realty announced a reward for shareholders by declaring a second interim dividend of ₹2 per share for FY27, alongside its financial results for the September quarter on Friday, October 16.

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on October 16, 2026, has declared the second interim dividend for FY27 at the rate of ₹2 (Rupees Two only) per equity share, i.e., 20% of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 each," the company said in its regulatory filing.

What is the record date and when will payment begin? The company also fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend payment. The dividend payment will commence on October 30, 2026, for eligible shareholders.

Investors looking to benefit from the payout must ensure they purchase the stock in time to be eligible for the dividend. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.

Oberoi Realty dividend: How much has the company paid shareholders in the past year? In the past 12 months, Oberoi Realty has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹8 per share. At the current share price of ₹1703, Oberoi Realty's dividend yield is 0.47%.

Oberoi Realty follows a quarterly dividend payout policy, distributing a portion of its profits to shareholders and offering them an opportunity to earn regular income alongside potential capital appreciation.

Posts marginal growth in net profit For the September quarter (Q2FY27), the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹761.65 crore, a marginal increase from ₹760.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell 6% to ₹1,736.37 crore during the second quarter of FY27 from ₹1,844.84 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's expenses declined to ₹744.94 crore from ₹863.35 crore, helping it register marginal profit growth during the July-September quarter of FY27.

During the first half of FY27, the company's net profit rose to ₹1,305.16 crore from ₹1,181.51 crore in the year-ago period. Total income increased to ₹3,098.06 crore from ₹2,918.82 crore.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of India's leading real estate developers, primarily focusing on the development of luxury homes.

Shares remain volatile in 2026 The company's shares have remained highly volatile in 2026, swinging between gains and losses amid weak broader market sentiment. The stock is up just 2% so far this year but has recovered 22% from its 52-week low.

After delivering positive returns for six consecutive years, the stock crashed 28% in 2025. From its record high of ₹2,325, the stock has fallen 27% to ₹1,703.