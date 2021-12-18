Multibagger stocks 2021: Ace American investor Charlie Munger had once said that money is not is buying and selling but in wait. This statement by the Vice Chairman Berkshire Hathaway holds well on the Hyderabad-based digital marketing company stock Brightcom Group. In last three years, this penny stock has skyrocketed from ₹2.16 apiece levels to ₹195.90 levels — delivering near 9000 per cent return to its shareholders.

Brightcom Group share price history

As the new year is about to begin, this multibagger stock is giving hint that stock market investors can bet on this stock as multibagger stocks for 2022 as well. In last one week, this multibagger penny stock has shot up near 16 per cent hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on 3 out of 5 trade sessions. In last one month, the penny stock has surged from around ₹108 to ₹195.90 apiece levels, logging around 80 per cent appreciation in this period. Likewise in last 6 months, this multibagger stock in Indian stock market has jumped from ₹12.20 to ₹195.90 levels, registering near 1500 per cent rise in this period.

In year-to-date (YTD) time, this NSE listed multibagger stock has risen from around ₹7 to ₹195.90, delivering around 2700 per cent return to its shareholders. Similarly in last one year time, this multibagger penny stock has appreciated from ₹4.24 to ₹195.90 levels, which means the penny stock has registered 4500 per cent rise in last one year time.

Going further deep in Brightcom Group share price history, this digital marketing company's stock price had close price of ₹2.16 on 4th January 2019 on NSE whereas its close price on 17th December 2021 on NSE is ₹195.90. So, in this near 3 years time, the stock has given return to the tune of 9000 per cent to its shareholders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from share price history of this one of the probable multibagger penny stocks for 2022, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.80 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹16 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one year ago and had remained invested throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹46 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the counter around 3 years ago buying one stock at ₹2.16, and had remained invested in the scrip till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹91 lakh today.

