2 to 196: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 91 lakh in 3 years

As the new year is about to begin, this multibagger stock is giving hint that stock market investors can bet on this stock as multibagger stocks for 2022 as well. In last one week, this multibagger penny stock has shot up near 16 per cent hitting 5 per cent upper circuit on 3 out of 5 trade sessions. In last one month, the penny stock has surged from around ₹108 to ₹195.90 apiece levels, logging around 80 per cent appreciation in this period. Likewise in last 6 months, this multibagger stock in Indian stock market has jumped from ₹12.20 to ₹195.90 levels, registering near 1500 per cent rise in this period.

