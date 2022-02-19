2 to 362: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1.81 crore in 19 years

To understand how long term shareholding can benefit a shareholder, one needs to look at Rama Phosphates shares. This fertilize maker stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered around 235 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. However, this is not the first year, when this multibagger stock has delivered whopping return to its shareholders. It has a history of generating alpha return beating key benchmark return by big margin. So, if an investor had invested in this stock decade or more than a decade ago, its money would have grown many folds.