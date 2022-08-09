₹2 to ₹524: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lac to ₹1.86 Cr in 21 years6 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 05:38 PM IST
- Marico Ltd., an FMCG firm with a market valuation of Rs. 67,645.93 crore, is a large cap company.
Listen to this article
Marico Ltd., an FMCG firm with a market valuation of Rs. 67,645.93 crore, is a large cap company. One of the top manufacturers of consumer goods in India is Marico, which has a variety of well-known brands in its portfolio, including Parachute, Saffola, Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet, Saffola ImmuniVeda, Saffola Mealmaker, Hair & Care, Parachute Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Mediker, Coco Soul, Revive, Set Wet, Livon and Beardo, and Just Herbs. Marico received an A+ grade from BusinessWorld and SUSTAIN LABS PARIS, placing it sixth among India's most sustainable companies.