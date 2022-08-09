2 to 524: Multibagger stock turns 1 lac to 1.86 Cr in 21 years

Marico share price history

Today's closing price for Marico Ltd shares was ₹524.60 per share, a gain of 0.94 per cent from yesterday's finish. The stock price climbed from ₹2.81 on July 6th, 2001 to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 18,569.04 per cent. If an investor had invested ₹1 lac in this stock 21 years ago, then it would now have turned to ₹1.86 Cr. The stock has gained 63.96 per cent over the past five years, but only 0.77 per cent during the past year. On a YTD basis, the stock has increased by 2.04% so far in 2022, and over the past six months, it has gained by 3.36 per cent. In the last 1 month, the stock has gained 3.34% and in the last 5 days, the stock has gained 0.18%. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹607.70 on 18-October-2021 and a 52-week-low ₹455.65 on 27-January-2022 which means that at the current market price the stock is trading 13.67% below the 52-week-high and 15.13% above the 52-week-low.