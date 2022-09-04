The research analysts of the broking firm Sharekhan said “Transport Corporation of India (TCI) reported better-than-expected consolidated revenues of Rs. 903 crore (up 29.7% y-o-y, up 0.6% q-o-q) during Q1FY2023 led by low base along with sustained demand momentum from Q4FY2022. All three key verticals viz. Seaways (revenues up 32.5%, driven by higher freight rates), SCM (up 33.5% y-o-y, led by auto sector demand revival) and Freight (up 30.8% y-o-y, although down 3.6% q-o-q led by MSME slowdown) fared well. However, consolidated OPM at 11.5% (down 177 bps q-o-q) was lower than our estimate of 12.9%. All three verticals viz. Seaways (rising input costs), freight (lower LTL mix) and SCM (inability to pass thru higher fuel costs in large accounts) felt sequential pressure on OPM. Overall, consolidated operating profit/net profit rose by 37%/66% y-o-y at Rs. 104 crore/Rs. 78 crore. The management retained its topline and bottom line growth guidance of 10-15% y-o-y for FY2023 conservatively factoring a bit of slowdown towards the fag end of the fiscal year. Its Capex plan of Rs. 300 crore remains unchanged although it is yet to zero in on a ship for acquisition."