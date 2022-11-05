20 to 1390: Multibagger SME stock turns 1 lakh to 70 lakh in 3 years

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Aditya Vision share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this BSE-listed stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹88,000 today whereas in last six months, it would have turned to ₹1.75 lakh today. Likewise, in YTD time, an investor's ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.20 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.60 lakh as the stock surged 60 per cent in last one year. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹51 lakh today as the multibagger stock shot up 5,000 per cent in last two years. Similarly, in last three years, this small-cap stock has risen from ₹20 to ₹1390 levels in last three years, which means if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap multibagger stock three years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹70 lakh today.