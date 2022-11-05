Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets

20 to 1390: Multibagger SME stock turns 1 lakh to 70 lakh in 3 years

20 to 1390: Multibagger SME stock turns 1 lakh to 70 lakh in 3 years

2 min read . 09:26 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this BSE stock two years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 51 lakh today.

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap stock six months ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.75 lakh today

Multibagger stock: Aditya Vision shares are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. The BSE listed stock has doubled shareholders' money in 2022 as it has surged from around 630 to 1390 apiece levels in year-to-date (YTD) time. However, the stock has a history of delivering stellar return to its shareholders. Once a penny stock Aditya Vision share price has ascended from double digit to four digit price in its journey of near 6 years on Dalal Street. The stock has given strong upside moves in post-Covid rally. In last 3 years, this BSE SME listed share has surged from 20 to near 1390 apiece levels, logging near 6900 per cent rise in this time horizon.

Aditya Vision share price history

In last one month, Aditya Vision share price has remained under sell off heat losing to the tune of near 12 per cent in this short term time horizon. In last six months, this small-cap stock has shot up from around 780 to 1390 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 75 per cent in this period. However, in YTD time, this small-cap stock has emerged as one of the multibagger stocks on Dalal Street. In 2022, Aditya Vision share price has ascended from 630 to 1390 apiece levels,, delivering around 120 per cent return to its positional long term shareholders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Aditya Vision share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this BSE-listed stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 88,000 today whereas in last six months, it would have turned to 1.75 lakh today. Likewise, in YTD time, an investor's 1 lakh would have become 2.20 lakh today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.60 lakh as the stock surged 60 per cent in last one year. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock two years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 51 lakh today as the multibagger stock shot up 5,000 per cent in last two years. Similarly, in last three years, this small-cap stock has risen from 20 to 1390 levels in last three years, which means if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap multibagger stock three years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 70 lakh today.

The BSE listed stock ended with a market cap of 1667 crore on Friday session and its trade volume on Friday was 33,917. Its book value per share is 72.68 whereas its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 44.48. Its 52-week high is 1,746 while its 52-week low is 598.55 apiece.

