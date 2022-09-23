Solar Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks in Indian s tock market . Ever since its listing, the energy stock has been continuously giving stellar return to its shareholders. In last 15 years, Solar Industries share price has ascended from around ₹20 to ₹3,827 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 91 times in this long term.

Solar Industries share price history

In last one month, Solar Industries share price has surged from ₹3411 to ₹3,827 apiece, logging near 12 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this multibagger stock has ascended from ₹2,625 to ₹3,827 levels, appreciating to the tune of 45 per cent in this time horizon. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this energy stock has shot up from 2390 to ₹3,827 levels, logging around 60 per cent rise in this time. In last one year, Solar Industries share price has skyrocketed from around ₹2,000 to ₹3,827 apiece levels, logging near 90 per cent upside. Likewise, in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹910 to ₹3,827 levels, ascending to the tune of near 320 per cent.

Similarly, Solar Industries share price was oscillating around ₹20 apiece in April 2007 and today is available at ₹3,827 apiece. So, the stock has shot up to the tune of 191 times in this small time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Solar Industries share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.12 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this energy stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.45 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.90 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger energy stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.20 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 15 years ago buying one stock at ₹20 apiece and had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.91 crore.

