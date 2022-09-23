₹20 to ₹3827: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹1.91 crore in 15 years1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 08:58 AM IST
- Multibagger: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.20 lakh today
Solar Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market. Ever since its listing, the energy stock has been continuously giving stellar return to its shareholders. In last 15 years, Solar Industries share price has ascended from around ₹20 to ₹3,827 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 91 times in this long term.