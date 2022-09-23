20 to 3827: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1.91 crore in 15 years

Solar Industries share price history

In last one month, Solar Industries share price has surged from ₹3411 to ₹3,827 apiece, logging near 12 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this multibagger stock has ascended from ₹2,625 to ₹3,827 levels, appreciating to the tune of 45 per cent in this time horizon. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this energy stock has shot up from 2390 to ₹3,827 levels, logging around 60 per cent rise in this time. In last one year, Solar Industries share price has skyrocketed from around ₹2,000 to ₹3,827 apiece levels, logging near 90 per cent upside. Likewise, in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹910 to ₹3,827 levels, ascending to the tune of near 320 per cent.