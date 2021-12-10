Multibagger stock: In market rebound post-second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Indian stock market has given stellar return to its investors. In last six months, a good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks in 22021. This includes Raghuvir Synthetics shares. The textile stock has surged from around ₹20 to ₹600.40 per share levels in last six months, appreciating to the tune of near 30 times in this small time span.

Raghuvir Synthetics share price history

In last one week, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹494 to ₹600 levels, logging around 21.5 per cent surge in one week. In last one week trade, the textile stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 trade sessions. In last one month, Raghuvir Synthetics share price has risen from ₹216 to ₹600 levels, rising around 175 per cent in this period. Likewise in exact six month time period, this multibagger stock has risen from near ₹20 levels to ₹600 levels, logging around 2900 per cent rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Raghuvir Synthetics share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one week ago, then its ₹1 lakh would have tuned to ₹1.21 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger textile stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.75 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six months ago and had remained invested in this counter throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹30 lakh today.

Alpha return for shareholders

In the same period, key benchmark index Nifty 50 has delivered near 11 per cent return whereas BSE Sensex has given around 12 per cent return. So, this multibagger textile stock is one of the alpha stocks in 2021 because it has given much higher return for its shareholders than BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty.

