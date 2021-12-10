20 to 600: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 30 lakh in 6 months

In last one week, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹494 to ₹600 levels, logging around 21.5 per cent surge in one week. In last one week trade, the textile stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit on all 5 trade sessions. In last one month, Raghuvir Synthetics share price has risen from ₹216 to ₹600 levels, rising around 175 per cent in this period. Likewise in exact six month time period, this multibagger stock has risen from near ₹20 levels to ₹600 levels, logging around 2900 per cent rise in this period.

