20 to 9985: Multibagger stock turns 20,000 to 1 crore in 20 years

As per Bharat Rasayan share price history, the chemical stock has been under sell off pressure in last 6 months. In last 6 month, this chemical stock has dipped from around ₹12682 to near ₹9985 per share levels, logging around 20 per cent slide in this period. In last one year, the multibagger stock surged from around ₹8,710 to ₹9985 levels, yielding near about 15 per cent return for its shareholders. In last 5 years, Bharat Rasayan share price has shot up from around ₹1910 to ₹9985, rising to the tune of near 425 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last 10 years, Bharat Rasayan share price has risen from near ₹110 per share levels to ₹9985, yielding return to the tune of 8975 per cent to its shareholders in this period.