The base size of the issue was ₹100 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹100 crore, the company stated. Equirius Capital Private Limited was the lead manager of this NCD issue. The bonds were offering an effective yield (cumulative) of 9.95% per annum for 120 months tenure, 9.35% per annum for 36 months tenure and up to 9.80% per annum for 60 months tenure. An additional incentive maximum of 0.20% per annum were offered for all category of investors in the proposed issue, who are also the holders of bonds previously issued by the company, or its group companies — ECL Finance, Edelweiss Housing Finance, Edelweiss Retail Finance and Edelweiss Finance and Investments and/ or are equity shareholders of Edelweiss Financial Services, the release said. Care Ratings rated the offering CARE A; with stable outlook and Brickwork Ratings India Private has rated it as BWR AA-/Stable (Assigned).