Small-cap stock: Small-cap stock Shanti Education Initiatives jumped almost 4% on Friday, November 20 after it received 'no adverse observations' from BSE for a restructuring scheme involving Grew Energy.

The development allows the company to move forward with filing the scheme before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), subject to the specified regulatory and statutory requirements.

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It rose as much as 3.8% to its day's high of ₹207. The stock is currently just 14% away from its 52-week high of ₹240.40, hit in July 2026. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹130.10 in Jan 2026.

It gained 9% in 1 week, 16% in 1 month but fell 3% in 3 months. Meanwhile, it added 4% in the last 6 months.

BSE's observations and conditions for the scheme In an exchange filing dated November 19, Shanti Educational Initiatives said the proposed arrangement involved the company, Shanti Learning Initiatives and Grew Energy, along with their respective shareholders and creditors. The scheme is being undertaken under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013.

However, the observation letter does not constitute final approval of the scheme. The company still needs to secure various statutory and regulatory clearances, as well as approvals from shareholders and creditors, wherever required.

BSE clarified that its no-adverse-observation letter was limited to matters relating to listing, delisting and continuous listing requirements. It also specified that the proposed listing of Grew Energy shares would remain subject to SEBI approval.

The exchange's letter incorporated several observations from SEBI, including the requirement for the companies to disclose details of ongoing adjudication and recovery proceedings, prosecutions and other enforcement actions involving the companies, their promoters and directors.

Another important condition relates to approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), wherever applicable. The companies have been advised not to file the scheme before the NCLT until the requisite CCI approval is obtained.

A key aspect of the arrangement is its impact on public shareholders. SEBI has directed the companies to disclose that public shareholders' interest would change from 50.11% in Shanti Educational Initiatives to 10.03% in Grew Energy after implementation of the scheme. The companies must also explain the increase in promoter shareholding and its implications for public investors.

BSE's observation letter is valid for six months from November 19, 2026, within which the scheme must be submitted to NCLT. The proposed listing of Grew Energy shares will remain subject to SEBI approval and BSE's listing requirements.

What is the restructuring? Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited (SEIL) and Chiripal Group's solar manufacturing arm, GREW Energy Private Limited (GEPL), have approved a two-stage composite restructuring scheme aimed at listing GREW Energy on the stock exchanges.

Under the first stage, SEIL will transfer its existing education business to its subsidiary, Shanti Learning Initiatives Private Limited (SLIPL), through a slump sale in exchange for shares of SLIPL. In the second stage, SEIL will amalgamate with GREW Energy, with existing SEIL shareholders receiving 100 equity shares of GREW Energy (face value ₹1) for every 212 shares of SEIL held.

The scheme received a 'no adverse observations' letter from BSE on November 19, 2026, marking an important regulatory milestone. It will now require further approvals from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the respective shareholders, as applicable.