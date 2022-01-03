Multibagger stock: In post-Covid rebound, Indian stock market has delivered a good number of multibagger stocks in 2021. Some of them have given sharp upside moves in last few months before the year end and hence such shares are still considered multibagger stocks for 2022. The list of multibagger stocks in India includes a multibagger penny stock that has shot up from ₹21.15 (close price on 1st October 2020) to ₹941.50 (close price on 31st December 2021 on NSE) apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of 44.50 times in these 15 months.

Share price history

The multibagger penny stock we are talking about is Xpro India. In last one month, Xpro India share price has shot up from around ₹897 to ₹941.50 apiece levels, logging near 5 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has jumped from near ₹175 to ₹941.50, rising around 450 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹35 to ₹941.50 apiece levels, registering 2,560 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last 15 months, the stock has surged from ₹21.15 to ₹941.50 levels, delivering around 4,350 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Xpro India share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.05 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago and had remained invested till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹5.50 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹26.60 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 15 months ago, buying one stock at ₹21.15 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹44.50 lakh today.

Xpro India vs Nifty vs Sensex

In this period of 15 per cent, NSE Nifty has risen from 11,417 to 17,354 levels, logging around 52 per cent rise in this period in last 15 months. Similarly, in last 15 months BSE Sensex has risen from 38,697 to 58,254 levels, appreciating around 50.50 per cent in this period. So, Xpro India shares are one of the alpha stocks in 2021 as they have generated much more return than the key benchmark indices in this period.

