21 to 941.5: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 44.5 lakh in 15-month

The multibagger penny stock we are talking about is Xpro India. In last one month, Xpro India share price has shot up from around ₹897 to ₹941.50 apiece levels, logging near 5 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has jumped from near ₹175 to ₹941.50, rising around 450 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹35 to ₹941.50 apiece levels, registering 2,560 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last 15 months, the stock has surged from ₹21.15 to ₹941.50 levels, delivering around 4,350 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.

