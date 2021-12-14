Multibagger stocks: Despite global economy being under stress for last one and half years, Indian stock market has been able to scale new highs. In this period, a good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks. Jindal Poly Investment & Finance is one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market. This is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 that has surged from around ₹22 to ₹367 in year-to-date time, logging around 15,600 per cent rise this year.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹289 to ₹367, logging near 19 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹37.20 to ₹367 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 825 per cent. Similarly, in year-to-date time i.e. in 2021, this multibagger share price has surged from around ₹22 to ₹367, yielding to the tune of 15,600 per cent to its shareholders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from share price history of this multibagger stock, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.19 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in the counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.25 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of the year 2021 buying one share at ₹22, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to near 16.7 lakh today.

Comparison with key benchmark indices

In year-to-date time, NSE Nifty has delivered 23.60 per cent return whereas BSE Sensex has given around 21.50 per cent return in 2021. So, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance is one of the alpha stocks in 2021 because it has beaten key benchmark return by a huge margin.

