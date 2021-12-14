22 to 367: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 16.7 lakh this year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in the counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.25 lakh today
Multibagger stocks: Despite global economy being under stress for last one and half years, Indian stock market has been able to scale new highs. In this period, a good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks. Jindal Poly Investment & Finance is one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market. This is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 that has surged from around ₹22 to ₹367 in year-to-date time, logging around 15,600 per cent rise this year.
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance share price history
In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹289 to ₹367, logging near 19 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹37.20 to ₹367 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 825 per cent. Similarly, in year-to-date time i.e. in 2021, this multibagger share price has surged from around ₹22 to ₹367, yielding to the tune of 15,600 per cent to its shareholders.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from share price history of this multibagger stock, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.19 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in the counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.25 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of the year 2021 buying one share at ₹22, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to near 16.7 lakh today.
Comparison with key benchmark indices
In year-to-date time, NSE Nifty has delivered 23.60 per cent return whereas BSE Sensex has given around 21.50 per cent return in 2021. So, Jindal Poly Investment & Finance is one of the alpha stocks in 2021 because it has beaten key benchmark return by a huge margin.