220 to 23,919: Debt-free multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1 Cr

Should you buy the shares of 3M India?

On Thursday, the research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Securities said in their note that “3M India’s FY22 annual report highlights the following: (1) Company is expanding its local manufacturing capacity for respirators, masks, hand sanitisers, etc; it will also supply industry consumables to mobile phone manufacturing companies availing the PLI schemes. (2) 3M India is steadily investing in increasing its offline and online reach for Scotch Brite. (3) It introduced four products in automotive and consumer segments. We expect launch of additional products in tandem with normalisation of the economy. (4) Royalty as a percentage of sales reduced from 5.3% in FY21 to 5.2% in FY22. We remain positive on 3M India due to its competitive advantages such as: (1) strong brands, (2) established distribution network, and global relationships with large manufacturers, and (3) access to parent’s technology pool."