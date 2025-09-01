₹23.06 to ₹80.09: Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 56 straight sessions; do you own?

Sampre Nutritions share price was locked in at 2% upper circuit of ₹80.09 on Monday. The small-cap stock has hit upper circuit for the 56th straight session, jumping over 247% during the period.

Sampre Nutritions announced that it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Tolaram Wellness Ltd. on 16 August 2025, for manufacturing nutraceutical and food products.

Under the contract, Sampre Nutritions will manufacture and supply nutraceutical and food products to Tolaram Wellness in accordance with agreed specifications and quality standards. The agreement is expected to generate business of ₹10 crore annually, amounting to ₹30 crore over three years, the company said in a release.

Agreement with Rama Exports Additionally, Sampre Nutritions recently signed a three-year manufacturing agreement with Rama Exports on August 19, 2025, to produce nutraceutical and food products. Under the agreement, Sampre Nutritions will be responsible for the manufacture, supply, quality assurance, and packaging of products, fully adhering to the company’s brand specifications and trademarks.

This contract is projected to generate ₹15 crore in business over its tenure, it added.

Fundraising Sampre Nutritions has also proposed a fundraising initiative through various modes, including preferential issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), and public or private offerings. As previously communicated to BSE, the company plans to arrange a board meeting to seek shareholder approval for the proposed capital raise.

This initiative aims to strengthen the company’s financial structure and support its ongoing expansion and diversification plans.

Sampre Nutritions share price has jumped 45% in one month and has rallied 197% in three months. The small-cap stock is up 130% in six months, and 27% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. While the stock has risen 48% in two years, it has delivered multibagger returns of 477% over the past five years.

At 11:15 AM, Sampre Nutritions share price was still locked at 2% upper circuit of ₹80.08 apiece on the BSE.