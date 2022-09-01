₹23.50 to ₹178: Chemical stock turns multibagger. Rallies 650% in 4 years2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 02:04 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Investing in penny stocks is like investing in small business. However, the due diligence required while choosing a share for one's stock portfolio is same. So, once convinced about the business model and sustained growth model of a company, high risk traders do invest in microcap stocks as well. Such investment tends to give alpha return by a huge margin in short term. Deep Polymers shares are glaring example of it. This small-cap stock has surged from around ₹23.50 apiece levels to ₹178 per share levels in last four years, delivering near 650 per cent return to its loyal positional shareholders.