Home / Markets / Stock Markets23.50 to 178: Chemical stock turns multibagger. Rallies 650% in 4 years

23.50 to 178: Chemical stock turns multibagger. Rallies 650% in 4 years

Multibagger stock: Expecting rise in demand for biodegradable plastics after ban on single use plastics, small-cap chemical company has announced to foray into biodegradable polymers.
2 min read . 02:04 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger chemical stock has delivered 400 per cent return in last two years

Multibagger stock: Investing in penny stocks is like investing in small business. However, the due diligence required while choosing a share for one's stock portfolio is same. So, once convinced about the business model and sustained growth model of a company, high risk traders do invest in microcap stocks as well. Such investment tends to give alpha return by a huge margin in short term. Deep Polymers shares are glaring example of it. This small-cap stock has surged from around 23.50 apiece levels to 178 per share levels in last four years, delivering near 650 per cent return to its loyal positional shareholders.

Deep Polymers share price history

As mentioned above, Deep Polymers shares are one of the multibagger penny stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rebound that began in 2022. However, the stock has been under sell off heat after ushering in 2022. This multibagger stock surged to its life-time high of 458.57 apiece levels on BSE in December 2021. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has tumbled from around 440 to 178 apiece levels, logging near 60 per cent dip in 2022. However, the stock has still managed to give around 80 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year by surging from around 97 to 178 per share levels.

Deep Polymers share price history

In last two years, this multibagger chemical stock has surged from 36 to 178 apiece levels, logging around 400 per cent rise in this time. Similarly, this stock has surged from 23.50 to 178 per share levels in last four years, logging around 650 per cent rise in this time horizon.

So, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this chemical stock four years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 7.50 lakh in this period.

Deep Polymers share price details

Currently, market cap of this small-cap chemical stock is 405 crore and its trade volume is around 1.37 lakh and there is still around two hours of trade left on Thursday session. The 52-week high of this BSE listed stock is 458.57 apiece whereas its 52-week low is 90.29 apiece.

Deep Polymers share price details

Deep Polymers news

In its latest exchange filing, the small-cap chemical company has announced to foray into biodegradable polymers to promote green living and waste reduction. After the imposition of ban on single use plastic, company believes that demand for biodegradable plastics is expected to shot up. The biodegradable plastics sector has succeeded to transfer a significant portion of traditional plastic consumers into its own domain through endless government efforts and laws.

Deep Polymers news

