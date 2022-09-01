23.50 to 178: Chemical stock turns multibagger. Rallies 650% in 4 years

Deep Polymers share price history

As mentioned above, Deep Polymers shares are one of the multibagger penny stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rebound that began in 2022. However, the stock has been under sell off heat after ushering in 2022. This multibagger stock surged to its life-time high of ₹458.57 apiece levels on BSE in December 2021. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has tumbled from around ₹440 to ₹178 apiece levels, logging near 60 per cent dip in 2022. However, the stock has still managed to give around 80 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year by surging from around ₹97 to ₹178 per share levels.