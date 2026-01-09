₹23.85 to ₹1,400: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹64 lakh in four years

Multibagger stock in focus: Investing in the stock market can yield substantial rewards when the right stocks are chosen, but it can also lead to disappointing outcomes if investments are made unwisely.

Fortunately, shareholders of Network People Services Technologies have reasons to celebrate, as the shares of this company have delivered phenomenal returns.

The company is one of the leading digital banking and payments technology firms. Its shares have seen a steady rise in recent years, except for a sharp pullback in 2025, yet they have continued to deliver multibagger returns, making it one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market in recent times.

The shares began their one-way journey in January 2022 and continued until August 2024, resulting in a massive gain of 16,270%. During this period, the stock also scaled a fresh record high of ₹3,577 apiece.

Impressively, during this period, the stock closed 26 months in positive territory, with December 2022 recording the biggest monthly gain of 90.4%, followed by July 2024 with a surge of 65.3%.

The rally has not only made shareholders wealthier but also significantly boosted the company’s market capitalization, which now stands at ₹2,917 crore.

Network People Services share price history The stock closed higher in three out of the last four calendar years, delivering multibagger returns in three of those years. 2023 was the standout year, with a surge of 1012%, followed by 2024 and 2022, which saw gains of 226% and 201%, respectively.

During this period, the stock has moved from ₹21.85 apiece to ₹1,400 apiece. It finished 2025 with a steep drop of 47%, its biggest annual drop since its listing.

Impact on investment The massive rise in the share price over a long period has significantly boosted investor wealth.

An investor who had invested ₹1 lakh in the stock four years ago and held onto it would have seen its value grow to ₹64.5 lakh, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.

Notably, the benefits have largely been seen among retail investors, who collectively own a 29.7% stake in the company at the end of the September quarter, as per the BSE data.

Nearly 26 lakh investors with capital of up to ₹2 lakh hold 12.62% ownership in the company, underlining the strong participation of individual shareholders in Network People Services Technologies' growth story.