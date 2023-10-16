Multibagger stock: As Rome was not build in a day, money can't be made from stock market in one session. IF we go by words of ace investor Vijay Kedia, making money from trading is like milking a bull. So, one should try and hold a stock as long as it can. This helps an investor to get the compounding benefit after passing the acid test of some early bear market trends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One biggest example is Covid-19 sell off. In this stock market sell off, those who timely started bottom fishing, today they have huge money from the Indian stock market. Shares of AVG Logistics Ltd are glaring example of it. This small-cap stock bottomed out at around ₹23 apiece levels and today it is around ₹300 apiece levels. This means, ine three and half years time, this multibagger stock has delivered around 1200 per cent return to its positional shareholders.

AVG Logistics share price history In last one month, this multibagger stock has delivered more than 7 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last six months, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹160 to ₹300 apiece levels, delivering near 85 per cent return to irs investors. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap multibagger stock has risen from around ₹118 to ₹300 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 150 per cent return to its investors. Similarly, in last one year, this small-cap stock has surged to the tune of 140 per cent.

As mentioned above, in post Covid-revound, this stock ascended to the tune of 1200 per cent in last three and half years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Impact on investment Taking cue from AVG Logistics share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1lakh would have turned to ₹1.85 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of 2023, its ₹1lakh would have turned to ₹2.50 lakha today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this scrip one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.4 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock while bottom fishing during the Covid-19 sell off, its ₹12 lakh would have turned to ₹13 lakh today. Provided, the investor had remained invested in the stock till date without any interruption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AVG Logistics news The logistics company recently announce a joint venture (JV) with Sunil Transport, a leader in liquid transportation services. The joint venture between AVG Logistics and Sunil Transport showcases the dedication of both entities to deliver exceptional logistics solutions to clients across India. Potential for the liquid transportation is huge in the domestic market and this Joint Venture would allow both companies to deliver liquid transportation solutions to its customers with highest safety & quality standards.

This stock is available for traede on both NSE and BSE. Its current market cap is ₹348 crore. Its current trade volume on NSE is around 17,000 and only half an hour of trade is left during Monday deals. This means, this stock is a low float stock and it can move either ways on a single trigger.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

