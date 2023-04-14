Multibagger stock: Tube Investments of India shares have been in base building mode for near six month. But, despite losing in last six months, Tube Investments of India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last few years. As per the Tube Investments of India share price history, the multibagger stock has risen from around ₹235 to ₹2603 apiece levels on NSE, delivering to the tune of over 1,000 per cent in last five years.

Tube Investments of India share price history

Tube Investments of India shares have been in base building mode for last six months. In last one month, Tube Investments of India share price has tumbled to the tune of 4 per cent whereas in year-to-date (YTD) time, Tube Investments of India shares have slipped around 7 per cent. In last six months, this multibagger stock has lost around 2 per cent. But, in last one year, Tube Investments of India share price has shot up from ₹1650 to ₹2603 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of more than 55 per cent in this time.

This multibagger stock has delivered whopping return to its positional shareholders in post-Covid stock market rebound. In post-Covid rally, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹275 to ₹2603 apiece levels, logging near 850 per cent rise in these near three years. Similarly, in last five years, this multibagger stock of Indian stock market has risen from around ₹235 to ₹2603 apiece levels, delivering around 1000 per cent return to its shareholders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Tube Investments of India share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹96,0000 whereas it would have turned to ₹93,000 in YTD time. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹98,000 today. However, if an investor's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.55 lakh today, if it had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock of India while bottom fishing in post-Covid sell off in 2020, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.50 lakh today.

Likewise if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock five years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹11 lakh today.

Tube Investments of India shares are available for trade on both NSE and BSE. It ended with a trade volume of 1,63,067 on Thursday on NSE, which is much lower than its 20 days average trade volume of 2,57,771. It's 52-week high is ₹3,046.20 whereas its 52-week low is ₹1441.95 apiece.