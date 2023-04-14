₹235 to ₹2603: Multibagger stock gives 1000% return in 5 years. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:14 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.55 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Tube Investments of India shares have been in base building mode for near six month. But, despite losing in last six months, Tube Investments of India shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last few years. As per the Tube Investments of India share price history, the multibagger stock has risen from around ₹235 to ₹2603 apiece levels on NSE, delivering to the tune of over 1,000 per cent in last five years.
