235 to 2603: Multibagger stock gives 1000% return in 5 years. Do you own?

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Tube Investments of India share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹96,0000 whereas it would have turned to ₹93,000 in YTD time. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹98,000 today. However, if an investor's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.55 lakh today, if it had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock of India while bottom fishing in post-Covid sell off in 2020, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.50 lakh today.