Stocks to buy: Indian brokerage firm Anand Rathi Investment Services has pickedMiniratna PSU stock Hindustan Copper as its short-term bullish pick, eyeing a potential return of 15.66 per cent.

The state-owned copper mining firm's shares are expected to rise 15 per cent in the next one to three months.

Expert Outlook The brokerage firm said Hindustan Copper shares have formed a ‘higher top and higher bottom,’ signalling a potential downward trend reversal.

“HINDCOPPER has been in a corrective mode since September 2024, when the markets topped out. During this period, the stock price has declined from its peak of 350 to the 200 mark. We are now observing the formation of a higher top and higher bottom, signalling a potential trend reversal. Additionally, there has been a breakout from a major falling channel, supported by a breakout in the daily RSI,” according to the analysts at Anand Rathi Investment Services.

Stock to Buy Hindustan Copper Ltd. (HINDCOPPER): Buy at ₹230-236 (CMP); Target Price at ₹273; Stop Loss at ₹213.

Hindustan Copper Share Price Hindustan Copper shares were trading 0.95 per cent lower at ₹229.80 during Friday's afternoon stock market session, compared to ₹232 at the previous market close.

According to BSE data, the shares of the state-owned copper miner are trading higher after hitting their 52-week low of ₹195.35 on March 3, 2025, while the 52-week high was ₹415.60, hit on May 22, 2024.

Hindustan Copper shares have given stock market investors more than 900 per cent in the last five years. However, the stock has lost a little over 15 per cent in the last one-year period.

“The shares have been in a corrective phase since September 2024,” said the analysts.

Looking at the near-term performance, Hindustan Copper shares have gained 5.82 per cent in the last five trading sessions and 3.36 per cent in the last one-month period.