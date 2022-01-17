OPEN APP
Multibagger stock: Year 2021 was a remarkable year for Indian stock market as it gave a good number of multibagger stocks and multibagger penny stocks despite global economy reeling under Covid-19 pandemic heat. Riding on the participatory rally post-Covid-19 selloff, some stocks gave stellar return to its shareholders in last one to two years. Kwality Pharmaceuticals shares are one of them. This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged from 25.55 (close price on 26th December 2019 on BSE) to 768.95 levels (Close price on 14th January 2022 on BSE), appreciating around 2900 per cent in these near 2 years.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price history

In last one month, Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price has declined from 820 to 768.95 levels, sliding around 6 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this pharma stock has appreciated from 183 to 768.95 levels, logging near 320 per cent rise in this period. Likewise in last one year, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from 61 to 768.95 levels, clocking near 1160 per cent return for its shareholders in this small time. The pharma stock had closed at 25.55 levels on 26th December 2019 on BSE whereas it closed at 768.95 on BSE on 14th January 2022, rising around 30 times in this 2 years time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 94 lakh today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 4.20 lakh today whereas it would have turned to 12.60 lakh in one year. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock around 2 years ago buying one share at 25.55 levels, its 1 lakh would have turned to around 30 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in this pharma stock throughout this period.

