Multibagger stock: Year 2021 was a remarkable year for Indian stock market as it gave a good number of multibagger stocks and multibagger penny stocks despite global economy reeling under Covid-19 pandemic heat. Riding on the participatory rally post-Covid-19 selloff, some stocks gave stellar return to its shareholders in last one to two years. Kwality Pharmaceuticals shares are one of them. This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged from ₹25.55 (close price on 26th December 2019 on BSE) to ₹768.95 levels (Close price on 14th January 2022 on BSE), appreciating around 2900 per cent in these near 2 years.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price history

In last one month, Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price has declined from ₹820 to ₹768.95 levels, sliding around 6 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this pharma stock has appreciated from ₹183 to ₹768.95 levels, logging near 320 per cent rise in this period. Likewise in last one year, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from ₹61 to ₹768.95 levels, clocking near 1160 per cent return for its shareholders in this small time. The pharma stock had closed at ₹25.55 levels on 26th December 2019 on BSE whereas it closed at ₹768.95 on BSE on 14th January 2022, rising around 30 times in this 2 years time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹94 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.20 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹12.60 lakh in one year. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock around 2 years ago buying one share at ₹25.55 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to around ₹30 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in this pharma stock throughout this period.

