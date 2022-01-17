25.55 to 769: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 30 lakh in 2 years

In last one month, Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price has declined from ₹820 to ₹768.95 levels, sliding around 6 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this pharma stock has appreciated from ₹183 to ₹768.95 levels, logging near 320 per cent rise in this period. Likewise in last one year, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from ₹61 to ₹768.95 levels, clocking near 1160 per cent return for its shareholders in this small time. The pharma stock had closed at ₹25.55 levels on 26th December 2019 on BSE whereas it closed at ₹768.95 on BSE on 14th January 2022, rising around 30 times in this 2 years time.

