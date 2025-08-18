₹25.68 to ₹69.21: Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 43rd straight session

Multibagger stock Colab Platforms was locked in the upper circuit for the 43rd straight session on Monday, August 18, delivering solid returns to investors during this period.

The small-cap stock has seen its shares zoom from ₹25.68 as of June 17 to ₹69.21 on August 18, delivering a massive 169% return to investors in a span of just two months.

Colab Platforms share price opened at ₹69.21, its 2% upper price band. Following this, the multibagger small-cap stock further neared its 52-week high of ₹76.18 hit on May 5, 2025. Meanwhile, from its 52-week low of ₹5.42, touched on October 7, 2024, Colab Platforms share price has zoomed 1,177%.

The tech, sports and gaming company announced a strong set of Q1 results, along with an interim dividend on August 13.

Colab Platforms Earnings For the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), Colab Platforms posted a 167% year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax to ₹ ₹120.25 lakh from ₹45.10 lakh posted in the same period last year. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure improved by 26%.

Furthermore, the small-cap multibagger stock posted revenue of ₹2,306.28 lakh in Q1 FY26 as against ₹1,118.94 lakh in Q1 FY25, representing an impressive 106% YoY increase.

“Our Q1 FY26 results reflect the strength of our business fundamentals and our ability to deliver consistent financial growth. We are pleased with the significant year-on-year and sequential improvements in both revenue and profitability, which reinforce our focus on value creation for our stakeholders," said Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited.

Colab Platforms Dividend The board also approved a dividend of ₹0.01 per share along with its Q1 results. The record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for the dividend is August 20, 2025, and the dividend will be disbursed within 30 days from the announcement date, as per regulatory guidelines, the company added.

Earlier this year, the multibagger stock had announced a stock split in 1:2 ratio with the record date set as May 21, 2025.

Colab Platforms Share Price According to data available on BSE, Colab Platforms share price has surged a whopping 348% in one year, while it has gained 144% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The mutlibagger stock is also up 48% in just one month.

