Multibagger stock: Amid global economy reeling under the heat of Covid-19 pandemic, a good number of stocks have given stellar return to its shareholders in last two years. Kwality Pharmaceuticals shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last two years, Kwality Pharma share price has appreciated from ₹25.55 (close price on 27th March 2020 on BSE) to ₹404.55 (Close price on 17th March 2022 on BSE), logging around 1500 per cent jump in this period.

Kwality Pharma share price history

The multibagger stock has been under selloff heat for last 6 months. In last one month, Kwality Pharma share price has slipped from 454.25 to ₹404.55 apiece levels, dipping around 11 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger pharma stock has corrected from around ₹593 to ₹404 levels, logging near 30 per cent dip in this period. However, in last one year, Kwality Pharma is still amongst the multibagger stocks in India. In last one year, Kwalaity Pharma shares shot up from ₹52.10 to ₹404.55 levels, appreciating near 675 per cent in this period.

However, as mentioned above, in last two years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹25.55 to ₹404.55 levels, logging near times rise in this period.s

₹1 lakh becomes ₹16 lakh

Kwality Pharma share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger pharma stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹89,000 today whereas it would have turned to ₹70,000 in last 6 months. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹7.75 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock two years ago paying ₹25.55 apiece, and the investor had remained invested in the scrip till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹16 lakh today.

Current market capital of this multibagger pharma stock is around ₹420 crore and its book value per share is around 59.50. Its latest trade volume is 13,000. In last one year, it made its life-time high of ₹1,110.30 per share whereas its 52-week low is ₹49.10 apiece.

