25 to 404: Multibagger stock gives 1500% return in 2 years

The multibagger stock has been under selloff heat for last 6 months. In last one month, Kwality Pharma share price has slipped from 454.25 to ₹404.55 apiece levels, dipping around 11 per cent in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger pharma stock has corrected from around ₹593 to ₹404 levels, logging near 30 per cent dip in this period. However, in last one year, Kwality Pharma is still amongst the multibagger stocks in India. In last one year, Kwalaity Pharma shares shot up from ₹52.10 to ₹404.55 levels, appreciating near 675 per cent in this period.

