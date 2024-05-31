₹25 to ₹500: Multibagger stock AVG Logistics rises 1900% in four years. Do you own?
Multibagger stock: AVG Logistics share price bottomed out at ₹25 in post-COVID sell-off
Stock market news: AVG Logistics shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock markets have delivered in recent years. The small-cap stock has remained in the base-building mode for nearly two months. The multibagger stock topped out at the end of March 2024 at around ₹615 apiece level, but it is still one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the post-COVID rebound. In the post-COVID rebound, this small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹683 crore has risen from around ₹25 to ₹500 apiece level, delivering nearly 1900 percent to its positional investors.
