Stock market news: AVG Logistics shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock markets have delivered in recent years. The small-cap stock has remained in the base-building mode for nearly two months. The multibagger stock topped out at the end of March 2024 at around ₹615 apiece level, but it is still one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the post-COVID rebound. In the post-COVID rebound, this small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹683 crore has risen from around ₹25 to ₹500 apiece level, delivering nearly 1900 percent to its positional investors.

AVG Logistics share price history

In one month, this small-cap stock delivered zero returns as it crashed by around 10 percent during this period. In YTD time, the multibagger stock has risen 35 percent, whereas, in the last six months, it has delivered over 60 percent return to its shareholders. In one year, this multibagger small-cap stock has surged from nearly ₹225 to ₹500 apiece, recording a more than 120 percent rise. In the post-COVID rebound, this small-cap stock bottomed out at a ₹25 apiece level, whereas it is currently quoting ₹500 per share. This means the multibagger stock has risen 20 times in these nearly four years.

AVG Logistics Q4 results 2024

AVG Logistics recently announced its Q4 results, which showcased a robust financial performance. The company's total income saw a significant rise of over 28.40 percent to ₹147.10 crore, while its EBITDA grew by more than 61 percent to ₹45.32 crore. This growth was further reflected in the EBITDA margins, which increased by 8.20 percent YoY to 33.12 percent. The company's PAT also saw a substantial rise of over 106 percent to ₹22.88 crore in Q4FY24.

Sanjay Gupta, the Managing Director & CEO at AVG Logistics Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the company's Q4 results and reiterated the company's commitment to excellence. He highlighted the company's adoption of EV electric vehicles and LNG fleets, which aligns with their sustainability objectives and supports their customers in fulfilling their sustainability goals. With a focus on innovation and environmental awareness, AVG Logistics aims to set a new standard for eco-friendly logistics, leading the path towards a cleaner and more sustainable industry while working towards the goal of achieving net-zero emissions.

