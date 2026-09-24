₹26 dividend paid in 2026 so far! PTC India to pay 55% dividend- Check record date, yield, stock performance

Dividend alert: Shares of PTC India ended marginally lower on Thursday ahead of its upcoming dividend record date. The power trading solutions provider is scheduled to pay 55% dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

The company has announced a total of ₹26 dividend over the last twelve months. For investors who are interested in the company’s corporate action, here are all the details to know.

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PTC India dividend The company has announced a 55% dividend for FY26. Its board of directors has approved a final dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The board has recommended a “Final dividend of 55%, ie Rs. 5.5 per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026, to the shareholders for their approval.”

PTC India dividend record date The company has fixed Wednesday, October 7 as the record date for its upcoming dividend of 55% of its face value. PTC India’s board of directors had approved a final dividend of ₹5.5 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The board had recommended its latest dividend on May 19, 2026.

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PTC India dividend yield Power trading firm, PTC India, has a dividend yield of 14.85%. It has announced a total of ₹26 dividend in one year.

PTC India share price trend The stock closed 1.02% lower at ₹155.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,604.41 crore on Thursday, September 24. THe company scrip touched an intraday high of ₹157.75 per share and an intraday low of ₹155.00 per share. The stock touched its 52-week high of ₹229.40 per share on May 7, 2026. It dipped to its 52-week low of ₹149.90 per share on January 21, 2026.

Its share price value has declined 15.8% in three months and around 4.5% in 2026 so far. The stock has surged 15.69% in three years and around 58.32% in five years.

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