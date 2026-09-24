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₹26 dividend paid in 2026 so far! PTC India to pay 55% dividend- Check record date, yield, stock performance

PTC India shares fell slightly ahead of the dividend record date. The company will pay a final dividend of 5.50 per share for FY26, with a total of 26 dividends announced in the past year. The record date is set for October 7.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated24 Sep 2026, 05:35 PM IST
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PTC India record date is set to fall in the coming weeks, check details (AI Image for representational purpose only)
PTC India record date is set to fall in the coming weeks, check details (AI Image for representational purpose only)
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Dividend alert: Shares of PTC India ended marginally lower on Thursday ahead of its upcoming dividend record date. The power trading solutions provider is scheduled to pay 55% dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

The company has announced a total of 26 dividend over the last twelve months. For investors who are interested in the company’s corporate action, here are all the details to know.

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PTC India dividend

The company has announced a 55% dividend for FY26. Its board of directors has approved a final dividend of 5.50 per equity share with a face value of 10 each. The board has recommended a “Final dividend of 55%, ie Rs. 5.5 per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026, to the shareholders for their approval.”

PTC India dividend record date

The company has fixed Wednesday, October 7 as the record date for its upcoming dividend of 55% of its face value. PTC India’s board of directors had approved a final dividend of 5.5 per equity share with a face value of 10 each. The board had recommended its latest dividend on May 19, 2026.

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PTC India dividend yield

Power trading firm, PTC India, has a dividend yield of 14.85%. It has announced a total of 26 dividend in one year.

PTC India share price trend

The stock closed 1.02% lower at 155.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 4,604.41 crore on Thursday, September 24. THe company scrip touched an intraday high of 157.75 per share and an intraday low of 155.00 per share. The stock touched its 52-week high of 229.40 per share on May 7, 2026. It dipped to its 52-week low of 149.90 per share on January 21, 2026.

Its share price value has declined 15.8% in three months and around 4.5% in 2026 so far. The stock has surged 15.69% in three years and around 58.32% in five years.

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