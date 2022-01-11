Multibagger stock: For stock market investors, there is no short cut to become rich except following the 'buy, hold and forget' strategy. Market magnet Warren Buffett had once said that if an investor can't hold a stock for 10 years, he should not think of holding a stock even for 10 minutes. So, it's time for positional investors to understand that money is not in buy and sell of stocks but in hold.

Balaji Amines shares are glaring example of it. This multibagger chemical stock has risen from ₹28.42 (close price on NSE on 5th April 2007) to ₹3672.95 (close price on NSE on 10th January 2022), appreciating to the tune of near 12,800 per cent in these 15 years.

Balaji Amines share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹3220 to ₹3673, logging near 14 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, Balaji Amines share price has jumped from around ₹2900 to ₹3673, appreciating to the tune of near 27 per cent in this period. In last one year, this chemical stock price has shot up from around ₹1163 to ₹3673, registering to the tune of around 215 per cent in this time horizon. Likewise in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has raised from near ₹345 to ₹3673 apiece levels, jumping around 970 per cent in this time.

Similarly, in last near 15 years, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹28.42 to ₹3673 apiece levels, logging near 1.29 times rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Balaji Amines share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.14 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger chemical stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.27 lakh whereas in last one year, it would have turned to ₹3.15 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago and had remained invested in it till date, its ₹1 lakh would have tuned to ₹10.70 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock around 15 years ago buying one stock at ₹28.42 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to around ₹1.29 crore today provided the investor had remained invested in this stock throughout this period.

