28.42 to 3673: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 1.29-cr in 15 years

In last one month, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹3220 to ₹3673, logging near 14 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, Balaji Amines share price has jumped from around ₹2900 to ₹3673, appreciating to the tune of near 27 per cent in this period. In last one year, this chemical stock price has shot up from around ₹1163 to ₹3673, registering to the tune of around 215 per cent in this time horizon. Likewise in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has raised from near ₹345 to ₹3673 apiece levels, jumping around 970 per cent in this time.