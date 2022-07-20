28.6 to 546.5: Multibagger stock gives 1800% return in 6 years. Do you own

After remaining in consolidation phase since August 2021, this multibagger stock has rebounded strongly in last one month. In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹459 to ₹546.50 levels, recording around 20 per cent upside in this period. In YTD time, this stock has delivered mere 5 per cent return in last one year as it retraced from its 52-week high of ₹1,008.50 (made in August 2021) to ₹434 in May 2022 (its 52-week low), paring all major gains in April to July period in FY22. However, in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹79.29 to ₹546.50 levels, logging 590 per cent rise in this period.