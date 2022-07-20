28.6 to 546.5: Multibagger stock gives 1800% return in 6 years. Do you own

Multibagger stock: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Ramesh Damani-backed multibagger stock has surged from ₹28.61 to ₹546.50 apiece levels in last six years
Multibagger stock: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd is in news these days for entering an arrangement with United Kingdom-based Capital Refractories Ltd to partner for sale of Silica Ramming Mass to Foundry and Casting industry world-wide. However, Raghav Productivity share price has remained a newsmaker stock on Dalal Street for delivering stellar return to its shareholders as well.
This multibagger stock, which has investments from ace investors like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Mukul Agarwal, Ramesh Damani, Utpal Seth, etc. has surged from around ₹28.60 to ₹546.50 apiece levels in last 6 years, delivering near 1800 per cent return to its positional investors.
Raghav Productivity share price history
After remaining in consolidation phase since August 2021, this multibagger stock has rebounded strongly in last one month. In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹459 to ₹546.50 levels, recording around 20 per cent upside in this period. In YTD time, this stock has delivered mere 5 per cent return in last one year as it retraced from its 52-week high of ₹1,008.50 (made in August 2021) to ₹434 in May 2022 (its 52-week low), paring all major gains in April to July period in FY22. However, in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹79.29 to ₹546.50 levels, logging 590 per cent rise in this period.
Similarly, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Ramesh Damani-backed multibagger stock has surged from ₹28.61 to ₹546.50 apiece levels, logging around 1800 per cent rise in these near 6 years time horizon.
Impact on investors
If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.20 lakh today. However, this ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.05 lakh in last one year. But, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6.90 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock six year go buying one share at ₹28.61 apiece, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹19 lakh today, provided the shareholder had remained invested in the counter throughout this period.
This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed stock ended on Tuesday with a market cap of ₹594 crore and its trade volume on Tuesday was 7,177. So, this stock is a low float stock and it is suitable for high risk traders only. Its 52-week high is ₹1,008.50 whereas its 52-week low is ₹434 per share and its book value per share is around ₹100.48.
Ace investors backing Raghav Productivity
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala invested Rs. 30.90 crores in the company for their new ramming mass plant. The plant is being set using company’s proprietary process and will be operation from October 2022. Earlier in 2021, marquee capital market investors like Ramesh Damani, Utpal Sheth, Mukul Agarwal, L.N. Bangur and Prateek Kela invested in the company.
Raghav Productivity was listed on BSE in 2016 at a market capitalisation of ₹28 crores. It is pioneer in setting-up a fully automated Silica Ramming Mass plant, for which it also filed a global process patent in October 2018. It is the only company in mineral sector having Government certified R&D facility, approved by Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).
