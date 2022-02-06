Stock market investors looking forward to multibagger stocks for 2022 must keep in mind that Rome was not built in a day and there is no shortcut to make money. As stock market nosedived after the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, a good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks in India in last two years but it doesn't mean you will get multibagger return on a regular basis. While investing in stock market, one needs to develop 'buy, hold and forget' strategy as money is not in buy and sell of stocks but in hold. So, one should try and hold a stock as long as one can because investment in stocks for long-term may deliver whopping return to its investors.

Bajaj Finance shares are glaring example of how patience pays to its investors. This Bajaj group stock has surged from ₹29.18 apiece levels (close price on 11 February 2010 on NSE) to ₹7148 levels (close price on 4th February 2022 on NSE), logging around 24,400 per cent rise in this period of near 12 years.

Bajaj Finance share price history

In last one month, this non banking financial company stock has been under the selloff heat. In this period, this stock has slide from around ₹7750 to ₹7148 levels, logging near 8 per cent dip in this period. In last 6 months, Bajaj Finance shares have surged from around ₹6225 to ₹7148 levels, appreciating to the tune of near 15 per cent. In last one year, this Bajaj Finserv subsidiary's stock price has risen from around ₹5500 to ₹7148 apiece levels, clocking near 30 per cent return for its shareholders. Likewise in last 5 years, Bajaj Finance share price has shot up from around ₹1090 to ₹7148 levels, surging around 575 per cent in this period.

Similarly, in last 10 years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹79.20 apiece levels (close price on 3rd February 2010 on NSE) to ₹7148 levels, registering around 90 times rise in last one decade. However, in last 12 years, the stock has risen from near ₹29 to ₹7148, rising around 245 times in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Bajaj Finance share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Bajaj group stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹92 lakh. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.15 lakh today whereas in last one year, this ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.30 lakh. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹6.75 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested in this multibagger stock 10 years ago and had remained invested throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹90 lakh today whereas in last 12 years, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.45 crore today.

More about Bajaj Finance shares

Bajaj Finance share price is close to its 52-week high of ₹8050 that it had made in October 2021 whereas its 52-week low is ₹4362, which it had made in the month of April 2021. Bajaj Finance market capital today is around ₹4.32 lakh crore. Its current trade volume is 823,208 that is much below its 20 days average volume of 15,23,646. Bajaj Finance current P/E ratio is 72.669, which is much higher than the sector P/E ratio that is slightly above 53.

