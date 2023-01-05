3.25 to 66: Penny stock turns multibagger. Jumps 1900% in one year

Hemang Resources share price history

In last one week, this small-cap stock has hit upper circuit on two occasions and it has delivered more than 5.50 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. In last one month, this multibagger penny stock has risen from around ₹56.50 to ₹66 per share levels, logging near 15 per cent rise in last one month. In last six months, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹45.20 to ₹66 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 45 per cent return to its shareholders. Likewise, in last one year, this multibagger penny stock has risen from around ₹3.25 apiece levels to ₹66 per share levels, clocking around 1900 per cent return in this time.