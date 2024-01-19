₹3.3 to ₹41: Penny stock turns multibagger in six months. ₹1 lakh turs to ₹12.50 lakh
Multibagger penny stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this share one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.35 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Money magnet Charlie Munger once said that big money is not in the buying or selling, but in the waiting. This holds well when it comes to penny stock investment because investing in a stock means investing in a business, irrespective of its size. If a company is equipped enough to grow at a faster rate, then one should not look at the size of its business. Similarly, if a stock is good enough for investing, one shouldn't look at whether it's a small-cap, mid-cap or large-cap, or even a penny stock. On how a penny stock may make you rich in a short time, one needs to look at Rathi Steel and Power shares.
