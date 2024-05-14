₹3.33 to ₹27.50: Penny stock turns multibagger. Rises 700% in four years
Multibagger penny stock has delivered 125% return to its positional investors in one year
Multibagger stock: Money magnet Charlie Munger once said that big money is not in the buying or selling, but in the waiting. This holds well when it comes to penny stock investment because investing in a stock means investing in a business, irrespective of its size. If a company is equipped enough to grow at a faster rate, then one should not look at the size of its business. Similarly, if a stock is good enough for investing, one shouldn't look at whether it's a small-cap, mid-cap or large-cap, or even a penny stock. On how a penny stock may make you rich in a short time, one needs to look at Sakuma Exports shares. Led by a team of seasoned professionals with a proven track record in the industry, Sakuma Exports is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory.
