₹3.33 to ₹27.50: Penny stock turns multibagger. Rises 700% in four years

Multibagger stock: Money magnet Charlie Munger once said that big money is not in the buying or selling, but in the waiting. This holds well when it comes to penny stock investment because investing in a stock means investing in a business, irrespective of its size. If a company is equipped enough to grow at a faster rate, then one should not look at the size of its business. Similarly, if a stock is good enough for investing, one shouldn't look at whether it's a small-cap, mid-cap or large-cap, or even a penny stock. On how a penny stock may make you rich in a short time, one needs to look at Sakuma Exports shares. Led by a team of seasoned professionals with a proven track record in the industry, Sakuma Exports is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory.

Sakuma Exports shares, a penny stock listed on Dalal Street, have proven to be a beacon of hope for investors, delivering stellar returns. Over the past four years, this small-cap penny stock has skyrocketed from ₹3.33 apiece to ₹27.50 apiece, marking an astounding 700 percent rise. This is a testament to the potential for high returns that penny stocks can offer.

Sakuma Exports share price history

In one month time, Sakuma Exports share price has appreciated from nearly ₹25 to ₹27.50 apiece level, recording 10 percent rise in this time. This increase can be attributed to the company's successful expansion into new markets and the positive impact of its strategic investments. In YTD time, Sakuma Exports share price shot up from 18.85 to ₹27.50 per share mark, logging nearly 46 percent rise in this time. This growth was driven by the company's strong financial performance and its ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In the last six months, Sakuma Exports share price has ascended from ₹16.11 apiece to ₹27.50 per share, logging around 70 percent rise in this period. This significant increase was a result of the company's successful cost management strategies and its ability to maintain a competitive edge in the market. In one year, the multibagger stock has risen from ₹12.18 to ₹27.50 per share level, registering nearly 125 percent rise in this time. The small-cap penny stock bottomed out at ₹3.33 apiece in March 2020 after the COVID-19 sell-off. So, in post-COVID rebound, this penny stock has turned a multibagger, recording more than 700 percent rise in this time.

Sakuma Exports news

In a strategic move aimed at expanding its global footprint, Sakuma Exports Ltd. has announced a substantial investment of £7.1 million in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sakuma Impex LTD, UK. This investment underscores Sakuma's commitment to capitalizing on emerging opportunities in European and Western markets. The decision to invest in Sakuma Impex LTD. UK comes at a pivotal time, with the subsidiary boasting an impressive order book exceeding £5 million. Leveraging its efficient supply chain and innovative strategies, Sakuma Impex LTD. UK is poised for accelerated growth and aims to achieve superior profit margins compared to its Indian counterpart. This is a testament to Sakuma Exports' competitive advantage in the market and its unique selling proposition.

The investment marks a significant step forward for Sakuma Exports Ltd., highlighting its proactive approach to international expansion and market diversification. However, it's important to note that the company may face challenges in the form of regulatory changes, market volatility, and competition. With a focus on tapping into new markets and enhancing operational efficiency, Sakuma Exports reaffirms its position as a forward-thinking leader in the agro-commodities sector.

