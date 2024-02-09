₹3.35 to ₹25.35: Small-cap stock under ₹50 rallies 650% in four years
Penny stock under ₹5 bottomed out in March 2020 and witnessed sharp upside movement in post-Covid rebound
Small-cap stock under ₹50: Shares of Sakuma Exports have been in uptrend post-Covid pandemic. After bottoming out at ₹3.35 apiece level in March 2020, this small-cap stock under ₹5 witnessed strong bottom fishing by bulls of the Indian stock market. Showcasing strong northward movement, the penny stock below ₹5 to turn into a multibagger stock in the next four years time. Sakuma Exports share price today is available at around ₹25.35 apiece level on NSE.
