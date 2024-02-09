3.35 to 25.35: Small-cap stock under 50 rallies 650% in four years

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Shares of Sakuma Exports have been in uptrend post-Covid pandemic. After bottoming out at ₹3.35 apiece level in March 2020, this small-cap stock under ₹5 witnessed strong bottom fishing by bulls of the Indian stock market. Showcasing strong northward movement, the penny stock below ₹5 to turn into a multibagger stock in the next four years time. Sakuma Exports share price today is available at around ₹25.35 apiece level on NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Penny stock turns multibagger During Covid-19 sell-off, Sakuma Exports share price bottomed out at around ₹3.35 apiece. From that level, this penny stock has come to around ₹25.35 per share level to date. So, the small-cap stock rallied to the tune of over 650 percent in the past four years. However, the multibagger small-cap stock is still a money-making share for its shareholders. In the recent one month time, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹21.65 to ₹25.35 per share, logging over a 15 percent rise in this time.

In the last six months, this multibagger small-cap stock has surged from ₹17 to ₹25.35 per share level, clocking around 50 percent rise in this time. In the last one year, this multibagger penny stock shot up from ₹13.75 to ₹25.35 per share level, registering around an 85 percent rise in this time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sakuma Exports news The company recently announced to foray into maize procurement and trading. This strategic step underscores the company's conviction to diversify and expand its operational horizons, with a specific focus on seizing emerging market potentials in Eastern India.

"With an initial capital infusion of ₹50 Crore, Sakuma Exports is set to commence direct procurement from farmers in the region, slated to kickstart during the forthcoming April-May 2024 procurement season. By venturing into maize procurement, the company aims to tap into various industries, including ethanol and ethanol-based products production, thereby contributing significantly to sustainable development and economic prosperity," the agro-commodity company said in a written press statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sukuma Exports went on to add that the business projections reveal a targeted business turnover of approximately ₹500 crores for the upcoming season, underscoring the company's ambitious growth trajectory and confidence in the success of this new venture.

Sukuma Exports financials In addition to its strategic move, Sakuma Exports disclosed a noteworthy surge in annual revenue, marking an exceptional 11.19% growth to reach a significant figure of ₹3,180 Crores. This substantial growth trajectory, particularly in comparison to the sector's average revenue growth of 24.88% for the last fiscal year, underscores the company's resilience and market adaptability.

Furthermore, the company reported a remarkable 9.59% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue, reaching ₹364.33 Crores, significantly surpassing the sector's average revenue growth for the quarter. Additionally, Sakuma Exports showcased a robust annual net profit growth of 3.65% to achieve ₹28.45 Crores, demonstrating its ability to maintain profitability amidst market challenges.

