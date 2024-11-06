₹3.50 to ₹45.50: Penny stock turns multibagger. Rises 1200% in seven years

  • Indrayani Biotech stock price has rallied over 10% in one week, but has fallen over 17% in three months and nearly 30% year-to-date (YTD). However, penny stock has given multibagger returns over the long term.

Ankit Gohel
Published6 Nov 2024, 12:41 PM IST
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.50 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45.50: Penny stock turns multibagger. Rises 1200% in seven years
₹3.50 to ₹45.50: Penny stock turns multibagger. Rises 1200% in seven years(Image: Pixabay)

Indrayani Biotech share price gained over 2% on Wednesday, bouncing back from an over 4% fall in the previous session. Indrayani Biotech shares have risen in seven of the last eight sessions.

Indrayani Biotech stock price has rallied over 10% in one week, but has fallen over 17% in three months and nearly 30% year-to-date (YTD). However, penny stock has given multibagger returns over the long term.

In the past five years, Indrayani Biotech shares have jumped 851%, while the penny stock is up 1,200% in seven years.

On BSE, Indrayani Biotech stock hit a 52-week high of 99.70 apiece on January 20, and a 52-week low of 35.00 on October 28.

Also Read | Titan shares fall over 3% after weak Q2 results; Should you buy?

Recently, stock exchanges sought clarification from the company on the share price movement. The company said it had been disclosing all the material events, information, announcements from time to time that may have bearing on the operations/performance of the Company, including any price sensitive information, as required by the SEBI regulation.

“We would like to further clarify that there is no pending material information/announcement to be made as of date which have a bearing on the price/volume movement of the Company or which requires disclosures in accordance with the regulatory requirements. We assume that the movement in the share price of the Company is purely market driven and the Company has no role to play in this regard,” Indrayani Biotech said in a BSE filing on November 5.

Also Read | GAIL share price surges 7% on Q2 boost

Indrayani Biotech Q1 Results

Indrayani Biotech reported net sales of 31.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, registering a fall of 25.49% from 42.31 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s net profit in Q1FY25 jumped to 0.85 crore from 0.21 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At 12:40 PM, Indrayani Biotech shares were trading 1.57% higher at 45.37 apiece on the BSE. 

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets ₹3.50 to ₹45.50: Penny stock turns multibagger. Rises 1200% in seven years

Most Active Stocks

ITC share price

480.35
12:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
0.3 (0.06%)

Infosys share price

1,816.30
12:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
62.5 (3.56%)

Tata Steel share price

151.85
12:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-0.45 (-0.3%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,613.45
12:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
38.05 (1.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

EPL share price

275.80
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
13.8 (5.27%)

National Aluminium Company share price

239.90
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
4.9 (2.09%)

City Union Bank share price

180.50
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
1.8 (1.01%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,335.90
12:24 PM | 6 NOV 2024
2.8 (0.21%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindustan Zinc share price

516.70
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-42.75 (-7.64%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

404.45
12:34 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-12.8 (-3.07%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,262.00
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-32 (-2.47%)

Timken India share price

3,341.00
12:33 PM | 6 NOV 2024
-79.15 (-2.31%)
More from Top Losers

Eclerx Services share price

3,330.00
12:34 PM | 6 NOV 2024
298.1 (9.83%)

CCL Products India share price

733.25
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
64.85 (9.7%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,463.00
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
1067 (7.41%)

Syrma SGS Technology share price

540.70
12:35 PM | 6 NOV 2024
34.15 (6.74%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,365.00110.00
    Chennai
    80,371.00110.00
    Delhi
    80,523.00110.00
    Kolkata
    80,375.00110.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.