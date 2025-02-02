Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited is the founder of the television brand SAB TV and one of the largest content houses with a library of 5,500 hours. Shares of the television network firm have given investors multibagger returns in the last one-year period.

Shares have jumped from their level of ₹3.75 in the early 2024 period to their ₹390 levels in February 2025. This increase would mark an investor's ₹1 lakh investment into ₹1.04 crore in a year.

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Shares Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited's shares closed 5 per cent lower at ₹386.80 after the Budget market session on Saturday, February 1, compared to ₹407.15 at the previous stock market close.

Shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹2,197.70 on December 12, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹41.57 on April 2, 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network's market capitalisation was ₹981.43 crore as of February 1, 2025 market close.

The company's shares have given investors over 31,000 per cent returns in the last five years and more than 800 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are trading 73.85 per cent lower.

About Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network has been producing multilingual, multi-genre content for more than 30 years, with a strong presence in regional languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, among others.

“Looking at the growth of digital media opportunities in today’s dynamic media landscape, the company plans to foray into creation of various digital media IP such as short and long format content, music albums, audio books, podcasts, internet broadcasting etc.,” according to the company's official website.

The company's net losses for the second quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25 reduced to ₹8.97 lakh, compared to ₹5.40 crore losses in the same quarter in the previous financial year.