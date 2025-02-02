Mint Market

₹3.75 to ₹390: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.04 crore in one year. Do you own?

Multibagger Television Network firm shares have given stock market investors over 800% returns in the last one-year period. Shares closed lower after Budget market session on February 1. Check company financial and stock performance over the years. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published2 Feb 2025, 08:54 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Television network firm shares have given investors over 31,000% returns in the last five years.(Pixabay)

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited is the founder of the television brand SAB TV and one of the largest content houses with a library of 5,500 hours. Shares of the television network firm have given investors multibagger returns in the last one-year period.

Shares have jumped from their level of 3.75 in the early 2024 period to their 390 levels in February 2025. This increase would mark an investor's 1 lakh investment into 1.04 crore in a year. 

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Shares

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited's shares closed 5 per cent lower at 386.80 after the Budget market session on Saturday, February 1, compared to 407.15 at the previous stock market close.

Shares hit their 52-week high level at 2,197.70 on December 12, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 41.57 on April 2, 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network's market capitalisation was 981.43 crore as of February 1, 2025 market close. 

The company's shares have given investors over 31,000 per cent returns in the last five years and more than 800 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are trading 73.85 per cent lower.

About Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network has been producing multilingual, multi-genre content for more than 30 years, with a strong presence in regional languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, among others.

“Looking at the growth of digital media opportunities in today’s dynamic media landscape, the company plans to foray into creation of various digital media IP such as short and long format content, music albums, audio books, podcasts, internet broadcasting etc.,” according to the company's official website.

The company's net losses for the second quarter of the financial year ended 2024-25 reduced to 8.97 lakh, compared to 5.40 crore losses in the same quarter in the previous financial year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:2 Feb 2025, 08:54 PM IST
